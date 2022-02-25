Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Griffin Securities from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Griffin Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $217.91. 56,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.43 and a 200 day moving average of $282.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

