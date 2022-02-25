AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.17.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $16,230,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,607. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

