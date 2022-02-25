Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $33.96 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

