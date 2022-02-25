Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 63895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)
