AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.86 million to $66.32 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 25.44.

AvidXchange stock traded down 0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,630. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 8.15 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 12.21.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

