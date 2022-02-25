Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AVG opened at GBX 413 ($5.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.99. Avingtrans has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 462 ($6.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.95.
