Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVG opened at GBX 413 ($5.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.99. Avingtrans has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 462 ($6.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.95.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

