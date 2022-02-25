AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €33.99 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($38.63) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($31.36) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.67 ($34.85).

EPA CS opened at €24.53 ($27.88) on Thursday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($31.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.21 and a 200-day moving average of €25.36.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

