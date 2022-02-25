AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. AXA has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

