Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AXON has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

Shares of AXON opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.37, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $44,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 71,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after buying an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

