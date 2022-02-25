Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXNX stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,807. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 443.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

