Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $28.47

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $29.95. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 2,440 shares traded.
AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.
About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
