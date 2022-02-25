Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS.

AZUL stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Azul has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $29.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 420,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Azul by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

