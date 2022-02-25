B. Riley Comments on Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:APLE opened at $17.26 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

