B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 77,517 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

RILY opened at $58.50 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.