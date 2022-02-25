B. Riley Lowers TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $35.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 255.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

