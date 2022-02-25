B. Riley Weighs in on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE HCC opened at $29.82 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $19,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

