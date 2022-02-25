Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend by 231.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

