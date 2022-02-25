Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $75,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,738,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

