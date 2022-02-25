Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $62.46 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $62,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,657. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $171.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.55. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

