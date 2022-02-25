Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $68.82 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768,607 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of NRG Energy worth $68,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after buying an additional 537,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 479,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

