Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 832499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Specifically, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

