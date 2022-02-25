Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. cut their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of BAND opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $793.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

