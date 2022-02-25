Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.11-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.66 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

