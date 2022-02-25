Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $14.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,268,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.