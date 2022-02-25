Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a C$34.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$148.46.

BMO opened at C$142.40 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$103.76 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.90.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

