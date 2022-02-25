Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 135,777 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,298,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $623,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 504,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $81.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.