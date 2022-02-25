Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,620,336 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $815,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.