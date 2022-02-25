Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,190,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

