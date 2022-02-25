Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.05 Billion Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,347,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Charles Schwab worth $1,045,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.27 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

