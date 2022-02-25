Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $883.45 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Ecolab worth $883,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $175.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.