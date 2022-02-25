Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.18 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

