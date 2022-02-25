Barclays Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $74.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.