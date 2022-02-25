Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 260

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

BARC opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £30.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.69.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

