Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 260,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,690,196 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

