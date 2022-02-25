Barclays Raises Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target to €23.00

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.45) to €23.00 ($26.14) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.28.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

