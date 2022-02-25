Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on the stock.

JET2 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, reissued an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,259 ($17.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,234.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,206.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.93. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 916.60 ($12.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.40).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

