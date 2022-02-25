Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.44) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 274.33 ($3.73).

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 118 ($1.60) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.11. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of £930.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

