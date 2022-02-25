Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.46.

ABX stock opened at C$28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.45. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$30.65.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

