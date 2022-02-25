Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $91.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.83.

BBWI stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $63,729,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

