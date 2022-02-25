Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

BBWI stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

