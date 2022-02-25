Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 14.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

