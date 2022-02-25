Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

