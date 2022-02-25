Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
