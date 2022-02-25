Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.16

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 371652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

