Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) received a C$6.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

TSE:BTE traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.50. 15,652,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,924. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

