Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 146,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 89,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a market cap of C$142.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57.

In other news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,327,895 shares in the company, valued at C$1,633,310.85.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

