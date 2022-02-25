Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.33. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
