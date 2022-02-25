Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.33. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

