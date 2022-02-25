Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.55 billion-$19.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.43 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,830. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.08.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $271.67.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $3,591,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

