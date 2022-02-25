Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,654 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

