Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 163 to GBX 138. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Begbies Traynor Group traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.41), with a volume of 552370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.47).

BEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,040.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

