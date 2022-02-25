Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

NYSE:BDC opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

